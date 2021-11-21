Eternals Screenwriters' Next Movie Is 'The Matrix Meets The Virgin Suicides' [Exclusive]

So much debate surrounding superhero movies tends to revolve around how directors are affected, both negatively and positively, from their experiences on these incredibly large blockbuster platforms. Ideally, up-and-coming talent can use these franchise films to raise their profile, gain a global spotlight, and go on to get their smaller, more personal passion projects greenlit and funded while studios get the positive publicity of giving opportunities to promising filmmakers with a voice and reams of talent. But what about the actual screenwriters of these movies who are very much hoping for the same results, yet aren't in a position to be the public face of a given movie the same way directors are?

"Eternals," directed by Chloé Zhao from a screenplay by herself, Patrick Burleigh, Ryan Firpo, and Kaz Firpo, has led to quite a bit of discussion among both superhero fans expecting another conventional installment in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and those who have paid close attention to Zhao's career to this point. /Film was recently able to talk to screenwriters Ryan Firpo and Kaz Firpo, who were excited to mention their storytelling ambitions about what comes next for them after their contributions to the MCU. If you ask us, we couldn't be more intrigued by their pitch.