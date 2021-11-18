These Are The Eternals Characters Cut From Early Drafts The Screenwriters Hope Appear In Future Movies [Exclusive]

That "Eternals" movie sure had a lot of characters! But what if there were even more?

Marvel's latest release, a wildly ambitious space epic that's guilty of overextending itself, has a whopping 10 characters leading the story, all superpowered beings sent to defend Earth from other superpowered beings. The massive ensemble cast is full of stars, including the comedic force of Kumail Nanjiani, a flying Richard Madden who's ripe for Superman comparisons and Angelina Jolie, wielding cosmic-made weapons. They're joined by the likes of Gemma Chan, Lia McHugh, Brian Tyree Henry, Lauren Ridloff, Barry Keoghan, Don Lee, and Salma Hayek. While it seems like an awful lot, when you reflect on the jam-packed cast of "Avengers: Infinity War" or "Avengers: Endgame," it almost doesn't sound so bad!

The MCU is expanding faster than ever — introducing new faces left and right, who jump between the various films and many series still arriving to Disney+. Still, no matter how rapidly they churn out new titles, running out of characters would be impossible. The massive library of Marvel comics are home to more than 8,000 main characters. And why stop there? The MCU has had great success with minor characters too — Karun (Harish Patel) has no comic equivalent and isn't crucial to the films plot, but he steals the show in "Eternals." Though "Hawkeye" hasn't even premiered, Lucky the Pizza Dog is already the bestest boy— I mean, character in the show. So adding one-off and side characters to the mix means that the MCU has over 50,000 characters to choose from.

Among those thousands of characters, the comics contain a hundred Earth-bound Eternals, so it's no wonder screenwriters Kaz Firpo and Ryan Firpo had trouble narrowing it down to just 10. In an interview with /Film's Jacob Hall, the writers revealed two of their toughest cuts from early drafts of the movie.