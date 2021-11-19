Carrie Coon, Alessandro Nivola, And Chris Cooper Will Star In Boston Strangler

Keira Knightley won't be facing the Boston Strangler alone. Carrie Coon, Alessandro Nivola, and Chris Cooper have all signed on to join her in the upcoming "Boston Strangler" movie from 20th Century Studios.

Deadline reports that production on the film, based on the real-life murders that shook the Boston area during the 1960s, will begin on location in the city next month. Knightley will play Loretta McLaughlin, "the first reporter to connect the murders and break the story of the Strangler." The movie will depict how "she and fellow reporter Jean Cole challenged the sexism of the early 1960s to report on the city's most notorious serial killer and worked tirelessly to keep women informed."

Cole was the maiden name and byline of Jean Harris, according to her 2015 obituary in the Boston Herald. While this casting report doesn't specifically state that Coon is playing her, it seems reasonable to assume that may be the case.

Coon's first feature film was David Fincher's "Gone Girl," and since "Boston Strangler" will show how McLaughlin "pursued the story at great personal risk and uncovered corruption that cast doubt on the true identity of the Boston Strangler," the comparisons between it and Fincher's "Zodiac" seem inevitable.

Nivola can currently be seen in "The Many Saints of Newark." He also made an impression as the toxic Sensei in Riley Stearns' "The Art of Self-Defense." Cooper's most recent credits include Jon Stewart's directorial debut, "Irresistible," and season 2 of Amazon's "Homecoming."