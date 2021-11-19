Watch An Extended Version Of Venom: Let There Be Carnage's Super Romantic Beach Scene
"Venom: Let There Be Carnage" leaned into the bromance between Eddie Brock (Tom Hardy) and the symbiote known as Venom rather fiercely. In fact, the dynamic between the two has started to feel more like a full-on romance, albeit one of the weirder ones the big screen has ever seen. However, a new deleted scene from the sequel released by Sony Pictures reveals that an extended version of the beach scene from the end of the film (no, not that one) almost had Eddie backtracking on his love for Venom a little bit, but the symbiote isn't having it. Check out the "Venom: Let There Be Carnage" extended beach scene below.
Venom: Let There Be Carnage Ending Scene
The extended scene continues after Eddie says he and Venom will be headed wherever a lethal protector might be needed. Rather than ending on a joke about Venom not being able to feel the wind in his hair (because he has none) and the call for an unnecessary cape and mask, Eddie begins to pull back on his admitted love for Venom in spite of all his defects.
In the new footage, the visual effects and lighting aren't completed, with a much less detailed version of Venom used as a placeholder. But the conversation still stands as Eddie says that he likes Venom a lot but concludes that he just doesn't love him. But Venom, ever the charmer, proudly proclaims, "You do love me!" And the two buddies proceed to have a back and forth about whether Eddie loves Venom, like some kind of adorable cartoon.
The thing that I can never get over is Tom Hardy delivering this dialogue in Venom's voice. There's some vocal manipulation in post-production, I'm sure, but his delivery is still so silly and delightful. I want to see all of the recording booth footage of Tom Hardy doing Venom's voice. I hope he even wears some kind of Venom costume hoodie to really get himself into character.
There will be many more deleted scenes you can catch when "Venom: Let There Be Carnage" arrives on digital starting on November 23, 2021, followed by a release on 4K UHD, Blu-ray, and DVD on December 14. Get a list of all the special features for the home video release below.
- Outtakes & Bloopers
- 6 Deleted Scenes
- Eddie & Venom: The Odd Couple: What happens when two beings inhabit one body? A whole lot of chaos. Tom Hardy, Andy Serkis, and the team of filmmakers talk all things Eddie and Venom.
- Sick and Twisted Cletus Kasady: Imagining this iconic and psychotic comic book villain for screen with Woody Harrelson, director Andy Serkis, and the production team.
- Concept to Carnage: Trace the design and animation of Carnage from comic book image to screen symbiotic.
- Let There Be... Action: Go on the set and experience the action of how Venom: Let There Be Carnage takes shape. From concept to stage, from green screen to film screen, follow the making of the film and see the intense stunts that were captured.
- And more!