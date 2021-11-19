Watch An Extended Version Of Venom: Let There Be Carnage's Super Romantic Beach Scene

The extended scene continues after Eddie says he and Venom will be headed wherever a lethal protector might be needed. Rather than ending on a joke about Venom not being able to feel the wind in his hair (because he has none) and the call for an unnecessary cape and mask, Eddie begins to pull back on his admitted love for Venom in spite of all his defects.

In the new footage, the visual effects and lighting aren't completed, with a much less detailed version of Venom used as a placeholder. But the conversation still stands as Eddie says that he likes Venom a lot but concludes that he just doesn't love him. But Venom, ever the charmer, proudly proclaims, "You do love me!" And the two buddies proceed to have a back and forth about whether Eddie loves Venom, like some kind of adorable cartoon.

The thing that I can never get over is Tom Hardy delivering this dialogue in Venom's voice. There's some vocal manipulation in post-production, I'm sure, but his delivery is still so silly and delightful. I want to see all of the recording booth footage of Tom Hardy doing Venom's voice. I hope he even wears some kind of Venom costume hoodie to really get himself into character.

There will be many more deleted scenes you can catch when "Venom: Let There Be Carnage" arrives on digital starting on November 23, 2021, followed by a release on 4K UHD, Blu-ray, and DVD on December 14. Get a list of all the special features for the home video release below.