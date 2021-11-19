Candyman Star Tony Todd Is Game To Do A Sequel In New York [Exclusive]

Todd also responded favorably to the suggestion of New York as a location. He said:

"Well, I love New York. ... I spent 10 wonderful years there. ... There's boroughs to choose from. There's subways. And just Candyman lost in Times Square if we add a little 'Midnight Cowboy' element when Times Square had some character, you know, just one of those minions walking down there and maybe walking down 12th Avenue and then going into the Village and then all the nightclubs and stuff. ... Just think of all the immigrants arriving and how that affected all-white neighborhoods, how the poverty always sank to the bottom and so forth."

Todd can currently be seen in the Shudder anthology, "Horror Noire," where he makes a brief appearance in the segment, "Fugue State," with Rachel True ("The Craft.") It's an outgrowth of the documentary "Horror Noire: A History of Black Horror," which they both appeared in two years ago and which we mentioned recently while exploring the controversy behind "Night of the Living Dead" at the time of its release.

Alas, Todd's appearance in "Candyman" this year was also all too brief, as the movie reconfigured the mythology so that Candyman was not just one person but "the whole damn hive." As much as we love Yahya-Abdul Mateen II, Todd is a legend and he and his formidable screen presence are a big part of the reason why that first movie works so well. If he wants his character to stalk people in New England or New York, we'll be there wherever he decides to go.