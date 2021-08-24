How Candyman Makes Chicago A Character And Tackles Gentrification Through Horror

It's been almost 30 years since the original "Candyman" movie introduced horror fans to the sight of the Cabrini-Green housing project in Chicago. In that time, Cabrini-Green has undergone gentrification, and the new "Candyman" movie, out August 27, 2021, will explore that.

Cabrini-Green isn't just the name of an iconic piece of music composed by Philip Glass for the 1992 film's Gothic film score. It's also a real place on the North Side of Chicago with a lot of history behind it. There was a time when Cabrini-Green's name was something of a byword for public housing problems in the U.S. However, most of the original buildings were demolished a decade ago and the neighborhood has since been redeveloped and gentrified.

/Film's own Danielle Ryan was in attendance at a press conference for Nia DaCosta's upcoming take on "Candyman," where star Yahya Abdul-Mateen II spoke about the legacy of Cabrini-Green within and beyond the film.

"Well, the story of 'Candyman,' the story of Cabrini-Green, is not only central to Cabrini-Green in Chicago," he explained. "There's a Cabrini-Green all throughout the world and all throughout America. But to go to Chicago, specifically, I think it was really our duty to go back and to pay our respects."

He continued by adding:

"We're talking about a neighborhood or people who have been made to be the other in their own neighborhoods, and are now outnumbered and out-resourced, but yet still there and still being resilient and proud of where they're from and living full lives. So, I think it was our duty to go back there and to say, 'Hey, we have not forgotten about you. We're going to make another Candyman.' It's only right that we come back to Cabrini-Green and to Chicago. So, it was important to do that, but you can't miss it. You have Cabrini-Green, and then you have everything surrounding Cabrini-Green, and you wonder how long that's going to be left and what the faces are going to look like. You talk about ghosts and things like that. It's like the old residents of Cabrini-Green are now the haunts. It's kind of eerie when you look at it from an economic standpoint what has happened there and how the faces have changed."