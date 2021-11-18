The Morning Watch: Spider-Man: No Way Home Trailer Easter Eggs, Edgar Wright Breaks Down His Movies & More
(The Morning Watch is a recurring feature that highlights a handful of noteworthy videos from around the web. They could be video essays, fan-made productions, featurettes, short films, hilarious sketches, or just anything that has to do with our favorite movies and TV shows.)
In this edition, take a closer look at some details you might have missed in the latest trailer for "Spider-Man: No Way Home." Plus, listen as director Edgar Wright breaks down scenes from almost all of his movies, including "Shaun of the Dead" and "Last Night in Soho," and even his cult favorite TV series "Spaced." Finally, take a look back at "Ralph Breaks the Internet" with some fun details from behind the scenes in the Disney+ Deets web series.
Spider-Man: No Way Home Trailer Easter Eggs
First up, ScreenCrush gives a lengthy breakdown of the Easter eggs, comic references, callbacks and other details to pick up on in the new "Spider-Man: No Way Home" trailer. This trailer is packed with lots of details, maybe too many, and it's quite a convoluted mess of a tease for the sequel. So after you check out our own trailer breakdown, you'll want to see what else you might have missed.
Edgar Wright Breaks Down Scenes from Almost All of His Movies
Next, Edgar Wright went all out for a new video from Vanity Fair, and he provided scene breakdowns for (almost) all of his movies. Listen as he explains how scenes from "Shaun of the Dead," "Hot Fuzz," "The World's End," "Scott Pilgrim vs. the World," "Baby Driver," and his latest movie, "Last Night in Soho." Plus, Wright even reaches all the way back to his beloved TV series "Spaced" starring Simon Pegg, Jessica Hynes, and Nick Frost.
Disney+ Deets: Ralph Breaks the Internet
Finally, a new edition of Disney+ Deets shines a light on "Ralph Breaks the Internet," the sequel to the hit "Wreck-It Ralph." Believe it or not, this was Walt Disney Animation's first feature-length theatrical sequel, and it kept the original writing and directing team intact. Plus, in a rarity for animation, John C. Reilly and Sarah Silverman actually recorded thei shared scenes together rather than separately.