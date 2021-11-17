Riders Of Justice, Starring Mads Mikkelsen, Is Already Getting A U.S. Remake

Hollywood is riding up on "Riders of Justice," determined to rope it and corral it into its stable of English remakes, more than one of which are based on Danish-language films starring Mad Mikkelsen.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Lionsgate has secured the rights to an English-language adaptation of "Riders of Justice," to be produced by Shawn Levy, Dan Levine, and Dan Cohen of 21 Laps Entertainment. This is the same production company behind "Stranger Things," the Ryan Reynolds hit, "Free Guy," and the upcoming Stephen King adaptation, "The Boogeyman." Writer-director Anders Thomas Jensen, who helmed the original "Riders of Justice," will return with Nikolaj Arcel, who was credited with the idea for the script, to co-write the remake.

This is the second Mikkelsen film in as many months that a studio has acquired to remake. Back in April, the morning after the Mikkelsen starrer, "Another Round," won the Academy Award for Best International Feature Film, came word that Leonardo DiCaprio had snagged the remake rights to it. Director Thomas Vinterberg said he had "hope and curiosity" for DiCaprio's "Another Round" remake, but hearing of the deal so soon added a strange note to the air of celebration, as if Tinseltown was saying, "Congratulations, Denmark! You've won the Oscar. Now, we're going to remake your film without those pesky subtitles."