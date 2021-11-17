Dune Director Denis Villeneuve Teases New And Familiar Characters In Part Two
"Dune: Part One" is still in theaters and "Dune: Part Two" is less than two years away, which means we're still getting some drips and drabs about "Part Two" while director Denis Villeneuve is out promoting "Part One." The latest comes from a new interview with Empire, where Villeneuve addressed some of the new and returning characters moviegoers can expect to see when "Dune: Part Two" hits multiplexes in 2023.
One character somewhat underserved by "Dune: Part One" was Thufir Hawat, the Mentat played by Stephen McKinley Henderson. Thufir Hawat had a much larger role in Frank Herbert's novel, and while his parasol, the whites of his eyes, and residual love for Henderson as an actor may have generated memes and fan appreciation online, his actual screen time wasn't on par with what a book reader might expect for the character.
The flip side of that is Duncan Idaho, who made less of an impression in the first "Dune" book but was elevated to a fan-favorite in the movie by the charisma of Jason Momoa. When asked if we would see Thufir Hawat, Duncan Idaho, or even Oscar Isaac's Duke Leto return in "Dune: Part Two," Villeneuve said:
"Well, that is a major spoiler! As Timothée [Chalamet] kept saying, the book has been out there for 60 years, it's a very well known story – but yes, some will reappear out of the dust. Part Two will be such a cinematic treat. Making Part One for me was just to [set] the table, you know? And to explain the cultures and the background of all the different planets and civilizations. And then to have that chance, now that everything is set, Part Two will be just an amazing playground. It will be so fun to do."
The Feyd-Rautha in the Room
Duncan Idaho had a bigger arc that played out through the rest of Herbert's book series, so despite his fate onscreen, it's understandable that people might be curious to know if he is coming back somehow. As for Duke Leto, there's always the chance he could return in flashbacks or visions.
The elephant in the room is Feyd-Rautha, the Harkonnen nephew played by an oily-chested Sting in David Lynch's "Dune." Villeneuve's first film elided Feyd-Rautha in favor of Dave Bautista's Beast Rabban, but Feyd-Rautha was an important antagonist in the novel, so it's a fair question whether he will materialize in "Dune: Part Two."
Villeneuve was less tight-lipped about Feyd-Rautha. When asked if he would appear in "Part Two," he said:
"Definitely. That's a choice that I personally brought on. There was enough characters that were introduced in this first part, and it will be more elegant to keep Feyd for Part Two. It will be definitely a very, very important character in the second part."
"Dune" is now showing in theaters and its 31-day first run on HBO Max ends on November 22, 2021.