Dune Director Denis Villeneuve Teases New And Familiar Characters In Part Two

"Dune: Part One" is still in theaters and "Dune: Part Two" is less than two years away, which means we're still getting some drips and drabs about "Part Two" while director Denis Villeneuve is out promoting "Part One." The latest comes from a new interview with Empire, where Villeneuve addressed some of the new and returning characters moviegoers can expect to see when "Dune: Part Two" hits multiplexes in 2023.

One character somewhat underserved by "Dune: Part One" was Thufir Hawat, the Mentat played by Stephen McKinley Henderson. Thufir Hawat had a much larger role in Frank Herbert's novel, and while his parasol, the whites of his eyes, and residual love for Henderson as an actor may have generated memes and fan appreciation online, his actual screen time wasn't on par with what a book reader might expect for the character.

The flip side of that is Duncan Idaho, who made less of an impression in the first "Dune" book but was elevated to a fan-favorite in the movie by the charisma of Jason Momoa. When asked if we would see Thufir Hawat, Duncan Idaho, or even Oscar Isaac's Duke Leto return in "Dune: Part Two," Villeneuve said: