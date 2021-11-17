The Morning Watch: Incredibles 2 Animation Progression, Ryan Reynolds Does Antiques Roadshow & More

(The Morning Watch is a recurring feature that highlights a handful of noteworthy videos from around the web. They could be video essays, fan-made productions, featurettes, short films, hilarious sketches, or just anything that has to do with our favorite movies and TV shows.)

In this edition, Pixar Animation has released a breakdown of the animation progression for one of the action-packed sequences from "Incredibles 2." Plus, see how Ryan Reynolds fares on "Antiques Roadshow" when he tries to pawn off a "family" heirloom as his character from Netflix's movie "Red Notice." And finally, listen as "Lord of the Rings" trilogy stars Dominic Monaghan and Billy West answer the web's most searched questions about them.