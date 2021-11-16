Scorpion King Reboot Is Still Happening, Producer Says

Calling all fans of "The Scorpion King." Are you out there? Do you exist? And if so, are you ready to see a reboot?

It's been twenty years since Dwayne Johnson — and a CG facsimile of him — clawed and crab-walked (or scorpion-walked) his way onscreen as the Scorpion King in "The Mummy Returns." That was in 2001, but the following year, the Scorpion King headlined his own film, which gave Johnson his first lead role and served as a launchpad for him as an action movie star.

Since then, there have been no less than four direct-to-video sequels, including "The Scorpion King 2: Rise of a Warrior," "The Scorpion King 3: Battle for Redemption," and "The Scorpion King 4: Quest for Power." The most recent 2018 sequel, "The Scorpion King: Book of Souls," ditched the series numbering, and I say, they lost their nerve. Why not take it to double digits and start giving the sequels Roman numerals, like "Jason X"?

Someone's got to be watching these movies. If the prospect of a "Scorpion King" reboot excites you, then you'll be happy to know there's one in development at Universal and it's set in the modern-day. Producer Hiram Garcia, who recently updated us on Johnson's long-gestating "John Henry" project, has also now provided a status update about "The Scorpion King" reboot.