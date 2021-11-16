Diamond's G.I. Joe Destro Bust Brings Chrome Dome To Your Home [Exclusive]

Diamond Select has provided /Film with the opportunity to reveal the newest 1/2 scale bust from their Legends in 3D line, and it brings the chrome dome home. That's right, it's legendary "G.I. Joe" arms dealer Destro here to deliver the goods just in time for the holiday season. Carrying a suggested retail price of $175.00, the Legends in 3D G.I. Joe Destro 1/2 Scale Resin Bust will be available for pre-order from Diamond Select Toys this Friday, November 19 and is expected to ship in summer 2022.

With a face mask of Beryllium steel, his real name is James McCullen Destro XXIV. The Scottish character first appeared in Larry Hama's Marvel Comics run on "G.I. Joe" in May of 1983 and on the G.I. Joe: A Real American Hero" cartoon series in September of 1983 where he was voiced by Arthur Burghardt. In the Joe mythology, Destro spearheads M.A.R.S. (Military Armament Research Syndicate), a weapons manufacturer that mainly deals with Cobra but also has a begrudging respect for the Joes. He was previously played by Christopher Eccleston in the campy 2009 live-action movie "G.I. Joe: The Rise of Cobra," and had a brief cameo in "G.I. Joe: Retaliation." That distinctive silver mask dates back to his family's history during the English Civil War, where an ancestor was caught selling arms to both sides of the conflict and forced to wear the mask. Instead of being ashamed of it, the mask became a point of pride, being passed down from generation to generation.

Also be sure to check out our previous exclusive reveal of Diamond Select's Legends in 3D Kato from "The Green Hornet," featuring the likeness of Bruce Lee!