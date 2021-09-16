Bruce Lee's Kato Kicks Off Diamond Select Toys' Green Hornet Line [Exclusive]

With all the brouhaha over the depiction of Bruce Lee in "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood" (and its recent novelization), getting lost in the conversation is the show that Lee himself was shooting amid the context of Quentin Tarantino's film — namely, the classic superhero show "The Green Hornet."

To help memorialize the series that ran on ABC from 1966-1967 and its legendary co-lead, Diamond Select Toys is partnering with The Green Hornet Inc. and the Bruce Lee Family on a new line of collectibles featuring the Green Hornet and Kato! They have even given /Film the exclusive reveal on their first Kato bust, which you can check out in the pics below!

The new array of products from Diamond will span multiple categories, including action figures, Gallery PVC Dioramas, 1/7 scale mini-busts and Legends in 3D half-scale busts. They will be offered for pre-order this fall and will ship to retailers starting in 2022. The Legends in 3D Green Hornet Kato 1/2 Scale Bust we have pictured below is approximately 10-inches tall and features the approved likeness of Bruce Lee, wearing his trademark hat and mask.

Designed by Joe Allard and sculpted by Rocco Tartamella, the bust will have a suggested retail price of $175 and will be limited to only 1000 pieces. It will come packaged in a full-color box with a numbered certificate of authenticity when it hits store shelves in Spring 2022. It will be available for pre-order tomorrow at Diamond's website.