Quentin Tarantino's Once Upon A Time In Hollywood Book Is Getting A Hardcover Edition With New Cover Art

The cover art, done in the same oil painting style as star Rick Dalton's (Leonardo DiCaprio) "Comanche Uprising" poster in the film, highlights the beginning of a scene that is the closest writer-director Tarantino has gotten to a horror movie in recent memory. Stuntman Cliff Booth (Brad Pitt) cruises into Spahn Ranch with his new bare-footed lady friend, Pussycat (Margaret Qualley), where the pair will meet — and Cliff will clash with — occupying members of the Manson Family. For those who haven't yet read the "Once Upon A Time..." novelization, the paperback version is far more than a re-telling or a collection of deleted scenes (though there is this notable one).

Those who enjoyed the humanizing treatment of Sharon Tate (played by Margot Robbie), who flourished in the film as an ambitious up-and-coming actor entirely excised from her tragic real-life death, will be pleased to see Tarantino go even deeper; her introductory chapter intentionally leaves her name out until near its end, insisting upon readers meeting the woman and not the headline as she hitchhikes her way to Hollywood and stardom.

Other treats HarperCollins has in store for its hardcover edition include two color inserts featuring never-before-seen photos from the set, memorabilia from Rick Dalton's career, an original, exclusive script for a "Bounty Law" episode by Tarantino titled "Incident at Inez," and, finally, a Mad Magazine parody of the "Bounty Law" show that Dalton guest-starred on, titled, "Lousy Law: Loser's Last Ride."

The special hardcover edition of the "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood" novelization retails for $30 USD and is now available for pre-order from all major booksellers to include Amazon, Target, and Barnes & Noble. The book will be landing on doorsteps starting on November 9, 2021.