Daily Podcast: Harry Potter And The Cursed Child, Doctor Strange 2, IATSE, And Blockbuster
On the November 15, 2021 episode of /Film Daily, /Film editorial director Peter Sciretta is joined by senior writer Ben Pearson to talk about the latest film and TV news, including Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, Doctor Strange 2, IATSE, and Blockbuster.
In The News:
-
Ben: IATSE Deals Ratified, But This Isn't Cause For Celebration
- Peter (og BJ): Randall Park To Star In A Netflix Sitcom About Blockbuster Video Employees
-
comeback
-
-
Ben: Doctor Strange 2 Undergoing Extensive Reshoots Through The End Of Year
- Peter (og Joshua): Chris Columbus Would Love To Make Harry Potter And The Cursed Child With The Movie Cast
-
Should they make a Cursed Child movie(s)?
-
Should Chris Columbus return?
-
If not, who should direct?
-
Also mentioned:
All the other stuff you need to know:
-
You can find more about all the stories we mentioned on today's show at slashfilm.com, and linked inside the show notes.
-
/Film Daily is published every weekday, bringing you the most exciting news from the world of movies and television as well as deeper dives into the great features from slashfilm.com.
-
You can subscribe to /Film Daily on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Overcast, Spotify and all the popular podcast apps (RSS).
-
Send your feedback, questions, comments and concerns to us at peter@slashfilm.com. Please leave your name and general geographic location in case we mention the e-mail on the air.
-
Please rate and review the podcast on Apple Podcasts, tell your friends and spread the word!
-
Thanks to Sam Hume for our logo.