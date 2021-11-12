Randall Park To Star In A Netflix Sitcom About Blockbuster Video Employees

Bend, Oregon is home to the last functional Blockbuster Video, a stand-alone building which has now become a hit tourist attraction and the subject of Taylor Morden's documentary "The Last Blockbuster" on Netflix. In our world of algorithms, Rotten Tomato ratings, and company curated content suggestions, the nostalgia for Blockbuster and video stores in general are at an all time high. After the success of "The Last Blockbuster," Netflix has announced a new original sitcom titled "Blockbuster," a fictional look at the video store employees working at the last Blockbuster Video stuck in "a dying strip mall in a dying town."

The series comes from producer Vanessa Ramos, known for her work on "Brooklyn Nine-Nine," "Crashing," and the wholly underrated "Superstore." Set to lead the show is the star of "Fresh Off The Boat," "Always Be My Maybe," and "Ant-Man and the Wasp," comedian Randall Park. The casting is ironically super meta, as Randall Park used to frequently include the fact that he shares a name with an abandoned mall in the Midwest that was super popular in the '80s and '90s in his social media bios — that is, before he proved he's better than the rest of us and got off social media.

Like "Superstore" before it, "Blockbuster" will feature an ensemble cast of Blockbuster employees struggling to keep their dying business alive. The new series will feature 10 half-hour episodes but no additional casting or directors have been announced at this time. The series is being developed by Davis Entertainment production company, the folks behind "The Blacklist," "Magnum P.I.," and others.