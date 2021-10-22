Animaniacs Season 2 Trailer: The Warner Siblings Are As Zany As Ever

Yakko, Wakko, and Dot Warner are back with a new season boasting even more zany antics, messy hijinks, pop culture parodies, historical sarcasm, and musical numbers than ever before. After teasing a "Thundercats" inspired parody at New York Comic Con a few weeks back, Hulu has finally released the trailer for the second season of their "Animaniacs" revival with the Warner siblings' shenanigans in all of their wacky glory.

From the official Hulu synopsis:

Yakko, Wakko and Dot return with big laughs and the occasional epic takedown of authority figures in serious need of an ego check. The new season of the Emmy award-winning series is packed with enough comedy sketches, pop culture parodies, musical comedy, and self-referential antics to fill a water tower. Hulu, Amblin Television and Warner Bros. Animation join forces again to continue the legacy of the iconic, family friendly animated series.

The trailer shows the "sibs" in Ancient Rome (complete with a Dot Warner "Gladiator" impression), the Biblical flooding of Noah's ark, a medieval court, the Warner Bros. studio backlot, and of course, their home inside the Warner Bros. water tower. Pinky and the Brain are returning with their continued efforts to take over the world, at some point even winding up on a spaceship. Will this be the season they finally achieve their goal? Probably not! But it sure is fun to watch them try. The new season will feature 13 all new episodes. Check out the trailer below for a look at all of Yakko, Wakko, and Dot's mischievousness.