Animaniacs Season 2 First Look Clip: The '80s Cats Are Back

An animated variety show featuring short sketches, satire, social/political commentary, musical numbers, adult innuendo, and pop culture references, "Animaniacs" was revived by Hulu in 2020 with content aimed at the now-adult audiences who grew up loving them in the 1990s. The new "Thundercats" inspired teaser, "'80s Cats," came as part of the 2021 NYCC "Hellloooo, season two! Animaniacs Voice Cast" virtual panel which featured Rob Paulsen (Yakko, Pinky), Tress MacNeille (Dot), Jess Harnell (Wacko), and Maurice LaMarche (Brain).

Paulsen, MacNeille, Harnell, and LaMarche have all celebrated a decorated career in voice acting post-"Animaniacs," but they were all frequently asked about whether or not the characters would ever make a return. Harnell mentioned during the panel, "We said that would be great. We always felt like it was a possibility. But then when it happened, hallelujah, we went on the time machine and went back to 1993." LaMarche joked in response, "Thank Steven Spielberg for that." He then went on to praise Spielberg for his insight to knowing that "if you're going to give somebody their childhood, honor the old designs and update them."

A major benefit to the "Animaniacs," especially as a show in the early '90s, was its resistance to prioritizing a capitalist angle. Popular shows from the 1980s like "He-Man and the Masters of the Universe" and, yes, also "Thundercats," were cartoons serving as a vehicle for toys and merchandising. "Animaniacs" was there to mock them. "A lot of stuff on Saturday mornings and weekday afternoons were commercials for toys," said LaMarche. "Steven just wanted to honor the Warner Brothers tradition of making it the funniest place on Earth."