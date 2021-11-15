Cowboy Bebop Showrunner Already Has 'Big Plans' For Season 2

The showrunner of the new live-action "Cowboy Bebop" series has a message for the CEO of Netflix: the show is just warming up.

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter at the Goya Studios premiere of the sci-fi anime series, show developer André Nemec talked about where the show has gone and where he wants it to go. "Cowboy Bebop" is a live-action iteration of the highly influential anime series of the same name, following a ragtag group of space-traveling bounty hunters in 2071. Over 26 episodes ("sessions"), the original series ran on Cartoon Network as the first anime to air on Adult Swim and is credited with dropping anime onto the radars of whole Western generation. A new 10-episode series releases on Netflix this week, and early critical buzz is beginning to roll out ahead of its streaming debut on November 19; /Film's Danielle Ryan calls it "deliciously weird." We've known for a minute that the show has planned for multiple seasons, and now it seems that Nemec is ready to strike while the iron is hot.