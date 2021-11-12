The Cowboy Bebop English Voice Cast Chat About The Show's Legacy [Interview]

"Cowboy Bebop" really helped bring anime to America. It was the first series ever shown on Cartoon Network's Toonami, and it's still frequently very referenced and beloved. What do you think made "Bebop" stand the test of time?

Wendee Lee: We feel like we're repeating ourselves because this is the golden question we get with everyone, but it's so relevant. Do you guys want to hit on the bullet points? Because I think we've really condensed it down into some important points.

Beau Billingslea: Go for it Faye Faye!

Melissa Fahn: Go for it! It's interesting before you start, we've really been understanding this and discovering this through today, through this press junket. Even more so than ever. So go ahead and start. It's really powerful.

Lee: We're sort of drilling down in hindsight into what these factors are that all came together to create this perfect storm, like Steve says. And it's really a lot of elements, but I think what was going on is that the creators were making the story they wanted to create, honoring their influences that happen to be the rock and roll roots of the US, jazz, Motown, you name it. All the musical influences are woven into the fabric and tone of this series. And it sets a stage that allows characters to unveil, become, peel back the layers and you find out who they are and you stick with it, because there's so many little details that all come together to really reveal much deeper characters than you would think on the surface. And it broke the molds of many of these characters. They weren't stereotypical. They were very fluid.

We've been talking about Ed being like water and being sort of in between male and female and sort of not white and not black. And sort of not grounded, not entirely fairy-like. Relates to animals. But I mean, I don't even know if I'd heard of hacking at that point. That's something else I just thought of. Very ahead of its time in integration. So there's a lot of integration going on that seems to be very top down, being forced into entertainment today. But I think it's really the basis of how Bebop was woven and how it was spun into reality.