Ghostbusters: Afterlife Clip: Finn Wolfhard Experiences Some Stranger Things

As Trevor and Lucky are talking, they're shaken by the sudden movement of the elevator platform they're sitting on. As they scatter away from it and try to figure out what's going on, a burst of orange spectral energy shoots out of the shaft with a screech.

This may not be New York, but there's definitely a surge of paranormal activity happening in this rural town, which is exactly why Egon Spengler was here to begin with. As has been teased in the trailer for "Ghostbusters: Afterlife," there's clearly some kind of link between this small town and the activities of Ivo Shandor, the leader of the cult that hopes to summon Gozer the Gozerian to Earth. We're likely looking at another event akin to the Manhattan Crossrip of 1984 from the original "Ghostbusters."

Alongside Trevor, we'll also see Egon's other grandchild, Phoebe, played by Mckenna Grace. She's the one who has clearly picked up some finer traits from the resident genius behind the "Ghostbusters" tech, not to mention some unwieldy curly hair and round spectacles. She's supposed to be the driving force behind the movie, but based on what we've heard, it feels like nostalgia will be the true driving forced behind this new "Ghostbusters" movie. There are apparently dozens of Easter eggs for hardcore fans to pick-up on, but hopefully it offers more than a "Where's Waldo" of obscure "Ghostbusters" franchise references.

"Ghostbusters: Afterlife" is directed by Jason Reitman, son of franchise director and producer Ivan Reitman. The rest of the cast includes Carrie Coon, Paul Rudd, and Bokeem Woodbine, and there will be appearances by much of the original "Ghosbusters" cast as well.

Here's the official synopsis for "Ghostbusters: Afterlife" from Sony Pictures:

In Ghostbusters: Afterlife, when a single mom and her two kids arrive in a small town, they begin to discover their connection to the original ghostbusters and the secret legacy their grandfather left behind.

"Ghostbusters: Afterlife" arrives in theaters on November 19, 2021.