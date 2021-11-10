Paul Thomas Anderson Doesn't Care If You Stream His Movies

Filmmakers and film-lovers often encourage people to see movies on the biggest screen possible. It's become a common refrain that accompanies the release of movies like Denis Villeneuve's "Dune," all the more so as the pandemic has sapped away business from theaters. Two years ago, when Martin Scorsese was making the promotional rounds for his Netflix film, "The Irishman," he said to people via Popcorn with Peter Travers: "Please don't look at it on a phone, please. An iPad, a big iPad, maybe."

Paul Thomas Anderson, on the other hand, isn't scared by the idea of people streaming his movies. In a recent interview with Variety, Anderson said, "I don't mind if people discover my work that way. I'm counting on it long after I'm gone."

Anderson also had some interesting things to say about the state of the theatrical business. The subject of Marvel movies came up, though not in response to a leading question, as has been the case with filmmakers like Scorsese, who were put on the spot by interviewers and asked to comment about superhero flicks. This time, it was Anderson himself who broached the subject.