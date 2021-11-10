Luther Movie Has Begun Production, Idris Elba Confirms

It's been over two years since the fifth and final season of the British crime drama "Luther," last hit airwaves. After showrunner Neil Cross confirmed that season 6 wasn't going to happen, fans began holding out hope for the long since teased movie version of "Luther" in the hopes of bringing the show to a close. Well, "Luther" fans need to hope no longer, as the titular star, Idris Elba, confirmed today via social media that production on the "Luther" movie had begun.

Elba shared a pair of pictures featuring the director's clapboard and his trademark coat on his social media page, which he simply captioned: "Oi......I'm back!"

Joining Idris Elba in the upcoming film from Netflix and BBC are Andy Serkis ("The Lord of the Rings," "Black Panther," "The Last Jedi") and Cynthia Erivo ("Bad Times at the El Royale," "Harriet," "Wicked") who will all be directed by season 5 director, Jamie Payne ("Outlander," "Call the Midwife," "Doctor Who"). The film is set to be the continuation (not completion) of the "Luther" saga, with the character fending off his detective nemesis (Erivo) and the big baddie played by Serkis.