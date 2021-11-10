The Wheel Of Time Showrunner Reveals Favorite Season 1 Moment And Who We Might See In Season 2 [Interview]

I know you're a fan of the books and came to the show with that fandom in mind. Now that you've done season 1, were there any particular scene or moment that you shot that you were just, as a fan, so excited to see on screen?

There are a number... I guess I can only talk about the first couple of episodes that you saw. But even in that first episode, Rand and Tam walking with their horse cart down to the Two Rivers, that was one of these iconic things from the book that I've always pictured in my head, and then seeing it come to life — we were on a Slovenian mountain, they were actually with the horses, actually that the cart. We were in the middle of nowhere, and it really felt like they were coming down-mountain for something special.

And the first time too that I walked into the Two Rivers, which we also built from scratch, the village square. Just seeing the Winespring Inn and the tree. And I mean, our production design team is so incredible. Every shop, there was a person who lived there, there was an extra that had costumes for being there, and they had something that they did, they made cheese, so they had goats, and they had places to make cheese, and they have herbs that they were growing that you would put in cheese, and all of it was built out of the books and then brought to life in this world that was so detailed. I was really emotionally overwhelmed the first time walking into that set of just seeing it and feeling like we'd built the Two Rivers.

Amazing. And then you had to destroy it.

[Laughs] We burned it down.

Speaking of the Trollocs, there's definitely another scene at the end of the first episode that really sticks out — I think people who aren't fans of the book are still going to be really impressed when Moiraine and Lan have the fight at the end, when she really channels for the first time. That's such an iconic part of the magic system for "Wheel of Time" — when you thought about portraying that on screen, how did you go about getting the hand movements right and having it all come together?

One thing that was important to me in terms of the movements was that I wanted it to feel like, when you looked into these women's eyes you believed that they believed they were moving the forces of nature. So a lot of it was working with Rosamund [Pike] and letting her lead on what she felt like when she was reaching out and touching something. And so that was the thing that was important to me, and she really led the way on it. She built a lot of what the One Power looks like for our show, and it was an awesome collaboration to be able to work with her on that. And I do think when you look in her eyes in that first episode, you believe that she believes she's doing what she's doing.

From a production perspective, like with the Trollocs, I wanted them to be disturbing. I didn't want people to go, "Oh, that's a great VFX." So actually, they're not VFX. They're part prosthetic and part VFX merged together so that you hopefully can never quite get a handle on what you're looking at. It's different in every shot what's real and what's VFX, and hopefully it leaves the audience not quite sure what they're looking at when they're watching it, and just lets them believe it more.