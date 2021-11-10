Alec Baldwin Says Police Officers Are Needed On-Set To Monitor Gun Safety

"Rust" actor and producer Alec Baldwin has come out in favor of law enforcement on film sets to ensure firearms safety, calling for cops to be employed by producers of any film or show that uses guns. The move comes after a tragic shooting incident during the filming of "Rust" on October 21 that took the life of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and injured director Joel Souza. The actor had been told that the weapon was a "cold gun," indicating that it did not have any live rounds.

In a tweet from his private account (which he also posted on his Instagram page) Baldwin writes, "Every film/TV set that uses guns, fake or otherwise, should have a police officer on set, hired by the production, to specifically monitor weapons safety."

The task that Baldwin describes is one that typically falls under the purview of the props master or the armorer on set. The armorer for "Rust," Hannah Gutierrez-Reed (daughter of veteran Hollywood armorer Thell Reed), has since faced scrutiny over the incident, as weapons and ammunition security was her responsibility. Her lawyers have since suggested that the live round from the shooting could have been planted by disgruntled saboteurs, a statement "Rust" camera operator Lane Luper has called "irresponsible, slanderous, and quite frankly just disgusting" (per THR). Since the incident, Baldwin has since removed himself from the public eye, and according to People he has been canceling future projects for the time being.