C'mon C'mon Trailer: Joaquin Phoenix Stars In Mike Mills' Black And White Drama

If it hasn't happened already, setting trailer footage to "Clair de Lune" has to be getting close to becoming utterly overused at this point. But you know what? It really helped set the mood in the first "C'mon C'mon" trailer and, based on how suddenly emotional we all are (it's not just me, right?), going back to that well for this second trailer sure seems to be paying off. Mills both writes and directs this latest film about an uncle bonding with his nephew, which has all the makings of being his most personal story yet as he pulled directly from his experiences with his own child, named Hopper.

In his first collaboration with Mills, Joaquin Phoenix plays Johnny, a journalist who embarks on a cross country journey to interview children and ask them about their thoughts on a scary and uncertain future. He ends up bringing along his nephew Jesse and finds himself strengthening the bond between them.

In addition to Phoenix, "C'mon C'mon" also stars Woody Norman as Johnny's nephew Jesse, Gaby Hoffmann as Johnny's sister Viv, Scoot McNairy as Paul, Jaboukie Young-White as Fern, Molly Webster as Roxanne, and Deborah Strang as Carol. "C'mon C'mon" — dare I say it — c'mon c'mon's to theaters on November 19, 2021.