C'mon C'mon Trailer: Joaquin Phoenix Is Going To Make You Cry In Mike Mills' New Movie

"C'mon, C'mon" follows artist and filmmaker Johnny (Joaquin Phoenix), whose latest project involves interviewing children about the state of affairs in the world. The project takes him across the US — from Los Angeles to New York to New Orleans — and all the while, he's joined by his eight-year old nephew, Jesse (Woody Norman). The trailer speaks in snapshots, showing brief glimpses of their highs and lows: strolling on the beach, preparing for bedtime, and dealing with the family drama that sees Johnny saddled with Jesse's wellbeing. Gaby Hoffman stars as Jesse's mother Viv, busy working through her husbands struggle with mental illness. The film also stars Scoot McNairy, Molly Webster and Jaboukie Young-White.

Though short, the trailer is emotional, featuring Claire de Lune in the background as Johnny reads an excerpt from Claire A. Nivola's 2014 children's book "Star Child." The black-and-white photography comes from Robbie Ryan, the Academy Award-nominated cinematographer behind Yorgos Lanthimos' "The Favourite," and the music comes from Dessner brothers, whose work will later be heard in the Joe Wright's upcoming "Cyrano" musical

"C'mon C'mon" is Mills' followup to the 2016 drama "20th Century Women," which earned him a best original screenplay nomination at the Oscars. The movie was considered a reflection on his relationship with his mother, while his previous film, "Beginners," loosely traced his father's late-life coming out story. When "C'mon C'mon" premiered at the Telluride Film Festival last week, Mills introduced the movie as a tribute to his son.

"C'mon C'mon" is expected in theaters this November. After premiering at Telluride, the film is slated to play in the Spotlight section at the New York Film Festival

Below is the synopsis of the film out of NYFF:

After gracing audiences with "Beginners" and "20th Century Women" (NYFF54), writer-director Mike Mills returns with another warm, insightful, and gratifyingly askew portrait of American family life. A soulful Joaquin Phoenix plays Johnny, a kindhearted radio journalist deep into a project in which he interviews children across the U.S. about our world's uncertain future. His sister, Viv (a marvelously intuitive Gaby Hoffmann), asks him to watch her 8-year-old son, Jesse (Woody Norman, in one of the most affecting breakout child performances in years), while she tends to the child's father, who's suffering from mental health issues. After agreeing, Johnny finds himself connecting with his nephew in ways he hadn't expected, ultimately taking Jesse with him on a journey from Los Angeles to New York to New Orleans. Anchored by three remarkable actors, "C'mon C'mon" is a gentle yet impeccably crafted drama about coming to terms with personal trauma and historical legacies. An A24 release.