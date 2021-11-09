Edward Norton, Keri Russell, And Michael Gandolfini Join The Cast Of Apple TV+ Anthology Extrapolations

Although, what those actors will be doing in "Extrapolations" is a little bit murkier. We know there are going to be a scant eight episodes that tell interconnected stories about the climate crisis and we have a few brief descriptions for certain characters. Harington will be playing an industrial CEO, Miller will be playing a marine biologist, Norton will be playing a scientist, and Gandolfini will be playing a computer programmer who also happens to be Norton's son. So far, none of the reporting about "Extrapolations" has been able to confirm who Streep will be playing, so it would seem that Apple is keeping her role pretty close to the chest. Is she playing the personification of climate change? Only time will tell.

And hopefully we won't have to wait too long to find out if Streep will be haunting our dreams as a stand in for the upcoming apocalypse. "Extrapolations" is currently in production, although we don't quite know when Apple is aiming to release this anthology. Considering the sheer number of names attached to this series, I'm sure the marketing around it will also be insane and we'll all know the drop date way in advanced. It'll be interesting to see what they do with all of the talent they have.