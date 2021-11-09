Nearly 29% Of Fans Think This Is Christopher Nolan's Best Movie — We Have Thoughts

Filmmaker David Cronenberg once said, "Christopher Nolan's best movie is 'Memento.' " This was after the release of "The Dark Knight Rises" back in 2012, and Cronenberg (who, it should be said, directed his own comic book movie, "A History of Violence") stated that he didn't think "formidable directors" like Nolan were making superhero films "an elevated art form."

Audiences would seem to disagree. The results are in for our latest survey, where we polled 590 U.S. respondents with one simple question: "What's the best Christopher Nolan movie?"

If you, like Cronenberg, think "Memento" should rank number one, you might be disappointed. Based on these results, people have a clear preference for Nolan's Batman films over most of his other movies — even "Dunkirk," which another one of Nolan's contemporaries, Quentin Tarantino, cited as his second favorite film of the 2010s.

Take a wild guess which Nolan movie ranked number one...