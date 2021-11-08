Clips Round-Up: Neal McDonough Reaches The Apex, Andy Lau Enters Shock Wave & More [Exclusive]

In this tense scene, Neal McDonough ("Minority Report") has a confrontation with Lochlyn Munro during a "Most Dangerous Game" scenario. Munro ("The Predator") recently made headlines for getting cast in James Gunn's "Peacemaker" series based on an audition for "Scooby-Doo" 20 years ago. "Apex" co-stars Bruce Willis, Corey Large, Alexis Fast, Nels Lennarson, Megan Peta Hill, Trevor Gretzky, and will be available in theaters, on demand and on digital November 12, 2021.

Here is the official synopsis: