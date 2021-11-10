The Wheel Of Time Showrunner Teases Two Major Book Characters In Season 2 [Exclusive]

The other significant and popular character from the first book who hasn't shown up in at least the first six episodes of season 1 is Elyas Machera. Elyas is a Warder who has a special lupine-esque connection with Perrin (Marcus Rutherford). He's something of a loner and prefers living in the woods with the wolves rather than being around a lot of people.

Who would play Elyas, if I'm right? The two other cast announcements at New York Comic Con — Natasha O'Keeffe and Meera Syal — don't fit Elyas' character description very well. There have been unverified rumors, however, that actor Phil Snowden is part of "The Wheel of Time" cast as a character named "Steve," undoubtedly a code name for his true role. Snowden gives off some Elyas-like vibes to me, so it's certainly a possibility.

Elyas plays a major part in the second half of "The Eye of the World" and is a fan-favorite. If I had to place bets, I would put my money on Elyas being the other character Judkins promised would have a "big and heavy" appearance in season 2.

Another option, however, is Elaida do Avriny a'Roihan, a powerful Aes Sedai who plays a crucial role in White Tower politics. Syal or O'Keeffe could potentially be playing this role, but the reason I think Elyas is a more likely candidate is because she is not a character that everyone loves (quite the opposite, actually).

While we don't know for sure who the second character will be, we do know that the first season of "The Wheel of Time" premieres on Amazon Prime Video on November 19, 2021. No news yet on when the second season will make its way to the streaming platform.