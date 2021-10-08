The Wheel Of Time Season 2 Adds Three New Cast Members In Key Roles
We already knew that Amazon's "The Wheel of Time" was renewed for a second season that is already in production before the first has even aired. We also knew that one of the main characters, Mat Cauthon, would be recast. What we didn't know, however, was what other characters from Robert Jordan's popular book series would be making an appearance.
During the show's panel at New York Comic Con, showrunner Rafe Judkins revealed that we'll be getting at least three new characters in season 2, one of whom is a very popular character from the books. Elyane Trakand will join the show's ranks and will be played by Ceara Coveney.
Judkins also announced that Natasha O'Keeffe ("Peaky Blinders," "Misfits") and Meera Syal ("The Kumars at No. 42," "Broadchurch") will be joining the show as series regulars in the second season, though we don't yet know who they'll be playing.
Who is Elayne Trakand?
Before we get into who Elayne is, here is a summary of the show for those who are unfamiliar with the books:
"The Wheel of Time" is one of the most popular and enduring fantasy series of all-time, with over 90 million books sold. Set in a sprawling, epic world where magic exists and only certain women are allowed to access it, the story follows Moiraine (Rosamund Pike), a member of the incredibly powerful all-female organization called the Aes Sedai, as she arrives in the small town of Two Rivers. There, she embarks on a dangerous, world-spanning journey with five young men and women, one of whom is prophesied to be the Dragon Reborn, who will either save or destroy humanity.
Elayne is an Aes Sedai and also the heir to the kingdom of Andor. She started training at the White Tower — the center of the Aes Sedai's power — as a child to receive the education proper for being a future ruler. While there, however, they discover that Elayne is very adept at channeling the One Power (AKA, the source behind all of the Aes Sedai's magical abilities).
In the books, Elayne gets close to some of the characters introduced in season 1, particularly Egwene Al'Vere (Madeleine Madden), Rand al'Thor (Josha Stradowski), and Nynaeve (Zoë Robins). To say more would get into spoiler territory, but let's just say that she becomes a major character as the story progresses.
"The Wheel of Time" also stars Rosamund Pike as Moiraine, Daniel Henney as Lan, Marcus Rutherford as Perrin Aybara, and Barney Harris as Mat Cauthon. In season 2, Dónal Finn will play Mat.
"The Wheel of Time" premieres on Amazon Prime Video on November 19, 2021.