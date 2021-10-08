The Wheel Of Time Season 2 Adds Three New Cast Members In Key Roles

We already knew that Amazon's "The Wheel of Time" was renewed for a second season that is already in production before the first has even aired. We also knew that one of the main characters, Mat Cauthon, would be recast. What we didn't know, however, was what other characters from Robert Jordan's popular book series would be making an appearance.

During the show's panel at New York Comic Con, showrunner Rafe Judkins revealed that we'll be getting at least three new characters in season 2, one of whom is a very popular character from the books. Elyane Trakand will join the show's ranks and will be played by Ceara Coveney.

Judkins also announced that Natasha O'Keeffe ("Peaky Blinders," "Misfits") and Meera Syal ("The Kumars at No. 42," "Broadchurch") will be joining the show as series regulars in the second season, though we don't yet know who they'll be playing.