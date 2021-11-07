Over 25% Of Fans Are Most Excited For This Upcoming DC Movie

"Shazam! Fury of the Gods" comes in with 10.03%. Set for June 2, 2023, the sequel to "Shazam!" will once again star Zachary Levi. David F. Sandberg will also return to direct. Thus far, few plot details have been revealed. All that's really known is fans won't be getting the showdown they're hoping for between Shazam and Black Adam, since the latter won't be appearing in the movie. Hopefully, their respective films (more on that in a minute) will do well enough that hero and villain will eventually share the screen.

"Black Adam" is close on Shazam's heels with 8.84% of the vote. It makes sense that fans would be more psyched to see Shazam, since he's already had one well-received film, and many casual moviegoers are unfamiliar with the character of Black Adam. Little is known about the movie so far, but it will hit theaters July 29, 2022. Directed by Jaume Collet-Serra, the film will star Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson as Black Adam. I'm interested to see how Shazam's arch nemesis will be portrayed in a film where Billy Batson is nowhere to be found.

"Batgirl" isn't far behind "Black Adam," though she did only get 7.65% of the vote. While it is true that less has been revealed about "Batgirl" than every other movie in the poll, I have to admit that it breaks my heart to see her in last place. Directed by Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah, the movie will see Leslie Grace playing Barbara Gordon, aka Batgirl. At this point, the film is set to premiere exclusively on HBO Max. This is kind of a bummer. After all, doesn't Babs deserve a theatrical release too? On a happier note, Natalie Holt, who composed the incredible score for "Loki," will be responsible for the film's music.

Regardless of which DC movie you're looking forward to the most, no one can deny there's a whole lot to be excited about in this lineup!