Jason Momoa Tests Positive For COVID-19 Amid Aquaman And The Lost Kingdom Production

In the video, Momoa explains that he "got hit with Covid" right after the premiere of Denis Villeneuve's "Dune" in London:

"There's a lot of people I met in England. Got a lot of aloha from people, and who knows."

The actor is currently camped out in his house, and we see skateboarder Erik Ellington doing tricks in the background. Clearly things aren't too terrible for the star, though I hope he's on the mend quickly.

Initial reporting from The Sun indicated that he was diagnosed with the virus while filming "Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom," with an anonymous source reporting that it would affect filming on the anticipated DC sequel. It should be noted that The Sun is a gossip rag that only occasionally gets things right, but if Momoa's supposed to be filming the second "Aquaman" right now, delays are possible. After all, Momoa's Arthur Curry can't save the ocean via Zoom. There will probably be some schedule shuffling, but unless there are additional positive cases from the "Aquaman" set, this shouldn't be too huge of a setback for production.