Akira Kurosawa Was One Of The Many Inspirations For The Costumes Of Dune [Exclusive]

It's a well-known fact that the work of the legendary Japanese filmmaker, Akira Kurosawa, had a big influence on "Star Wars." It's not that hard to connect the dots between "Star Wars" and Frank Herbert's classic science fiction novel, "Dune," either. What you might not have realized is that Kurosawa also had an influence on the costume design of Denis Villeneuve's new film adaptation of "Dune."

/Film's own Jack Giroux recently conducted an interview with Bob Morgan, one of the costume designers for "Dune." In that interview, Morgan shared how House Atreides in "Dune" was modeled on the House of Romanoff, the last royal family of Russia, who were executed after the 1917 revolution.

Here's what Morgan had to say about Kurosawa's influence on "Dune:"

"Kurosawa was so inspirational to me as a young man. I think I was probably 18 or 19, I was so caught up in the story and then I also thought, they dressed all these people. They designed all of this, and looking at the masses and thinking, it's just so vivid, so beautiful and so powerful. Then when I had an opportunity to do this, I did think about Kurosawa. "It's one thing to have one person standing there, it's another thing to have 200 people standing there. I remember the day we lined up the Harkonnen soldiers, for the first time in the uniform in the dark, wow. Now that's a wall or something. We had replicated 200 of them by standing in line or marching through the set in formation."

Morgan doesn't mention any specific Kurosawa titles there, but it sounds like he's talking more about the overall impression of seeing hundreds of soldiers in uniform than using specific design elements from Japanese costumes as a visual reference for "Dune."