How Dune's Atreides Family Were Modeled On The Romanoffs [Exclusive]

At the center of "Dune" is Duke Leto Atreides (Oscar Isaac), his concubine, Lady Jessica (Rebecca Ferguson), and their son, Paul (Timothée Chalamet). And between the three of them, they carry more than enough gravitas. When they first arrive onscreen, Duke Leto has recently accepted stewardship of the desert planet Arrakis, a dangerous world with a rich substance known as "spice" and lots of terrifying worms burrowed beneath the surface of the sand. Lady Jessica is royalty via her relationship with the Duke, but also happens to be a member of the mysterious, powerful religious sect known as the Bene Gesserit — a sisterhood with superhuman abilities, regarded as distinctly magical. Paul is the marriage of the two, a burgeoning leader of his aristocratic house, but also has a grander purpose he has yet to realize.

"Dune" must establish this all rather quickly, as it has much more to do. And what says more about people than their clothes? For Morgan, it was important that their status and power be reflected in his designs. So he thought of some comparable royalty and went from there. This is where the Russian royals came in, as a goal to aspire to. Speaking to /Film, Morgan described the Atreides style as:

"A lot of wealth, a lot of power, and a bit of the Romanoffs. We wanted to show they're coming from a place of age and richness and moisture and grain oceans and wealth and establishment, and that was the thought behind their dress uniforms and her [Lady Jessica's] dresses in the beginning."

The Atreides, as well as their ancestral home, the planet Caladan, were always meant to be "deep, rich and lush" from Morgan's perspective — a representation of their power, wealth and status in the world of "Dune." By contrast, Arrakis' dryness represented the Harkonnens as "oppressive and incredibly dire and dark." And importantly, these weren't separate ideas but required intersection, as the opposing worlds and characters clashed. This appeared even in the costumes; of Lady Jessica, Morgan noted,

"She obviously changes as they go to Arrakis, but you see them initially and then very kind of rich-dark colors and rich-real kind of money colors. It is a great contrast to Arrakis. They're sand colors, they're gray, and covered in dirt."

"Dune" is currently playing in theaters and on HBO Max where available.