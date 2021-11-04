Superhero Bits: Marvel Delays Midnight Suns, Good News For Swamp Things Fans & More

(Superhero Bits is a collection of stories, updates, and videos about anything and everything inspired by the comics of Marvel, DC, and more. For comic book movies, TV shows, merchandise, events, and whatever catches our eye, this is the place to find anything that falls through the cracks.)

In this edition of Superhero Bits:

Learn about the Celestials in Marvel's "Eternals."

DC Comics is giving us more "Swamp Thing."

"Titans" season 5 might already be in the works.

Marvel's "Midnight Suns" video game gets delayed.