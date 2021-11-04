Iron Fist Creator Disagrees With You, Likes Finn Jones In The Lead Role

"Eternals" may be the first movie in the Marvel Cinematic Universe to earn a "Rotten" score on Rotten Tomatoes, but there was a time when creators liked to pretend that Netflix's shared TV universe of street-level Marvel characters was also connected to the MCU. The "Defenders" side-franchise produced some memorable heroes and villains, like Daredevil (Charlie Cox), Kingpin (Vincent D'Onofrio), Jessica Jones (Krysten Ritter), Killgrave (David Tennant), Luke Cage (Mike Colter), and Cottonmouth (Mahershala Ali). But the red-headed — or in this case, blonde-haired, blue-eyed — stepchild of the family was "Iron Fist."

Finn Jones was fresh off his role as Loras Tyrell on "Game of Thrones" when he signed on to play Danny Rand, the immortal Iron Fist. His casting became the subject of controversy, however, since it appeared to uphold the "retrograde racial dynamics," as /Film's Angie Han called it, of "a white guy who travels to a mystical Asian land, undergoes intense martial arts training, and returns to the U.S. as a Chosen One with superpowers."

This was well before "Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings," Marvel's first Asian-led superhero film, and commentators like our own Hoai-Tran Bui argued that Marvel and Netflix should have cast an Asian actor as Iron Fist. They originally had half-Chinese, half-British actor Lewis Tan earmarked for the role, before they went with Jones. Critics accused "Iron Fist" of appropriating Asian culture, and also of just not being very good. "Iron Fist" season 1 scored a 20% on the Tomatometer (contrast this with the 53% where "Eternals" currently sits).

However, Roy Thomas, the comic book writer who co-created the Iron Fist character with artist Gil Kane, and who served as the Editor-in-Chief of Marvel Comics at one point, has a more favorable view of Netflix's "Iron Fist."