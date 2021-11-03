Daily Podcast: A24's The Beach, Hyperion, Disagreements Over Additional Sopranos, And More

On the November 3, 2021 episode of /Film Daily, /Film senior writer Ben Pearson is joined by senior writer and chief film critic Chris Evangelista to talk about the latest film and TV news, including Matt Smith's Star Wars role that never came to be, a Hyperion movie, Todd McFarlane's plans, HBO and David Chase's disagreement over more Sopranos, and A24's The Beach.

Opening Banter:

In The News:

Also mentioned:

All the other stuff you need to know:

You can find more about all the stories we mentioned on today's show at slashfilm.com, and linked inside the show notes.