HBO Wants A Sopranos Prequel Series, But Creator David Chase Would Rather Make Another Movie

While "The Many Saints of Newark" didn't do so well at the box office, the "Sopranos" prequel movie was a big hit on HBO Max, and also rekindled interest in "The Sopranos" TV series. Not long after the movie's release, WarnerMedia signed a new deal with "Sopranos" creator David Chase to create new projects. And not long after that, Ann Sarnoff, CEO, Studios and Networks, WarnerMedia, said: "We're talking to ['Sopranos' creator] David [Chase] about a new series, 'Sopranos' related, on HBO Max."

As you can see above, Sarnoff specifically says WarnerMedia wants "a new series." And that's where the problems begin. Speaking with The Hollywood Reporter, David Chase said he's not really into the idea of another "Sopranos" TV series:

"Well, of course, the movie didn't do well in theaters, but it, like, broke the machine on streaming — it was huge. So now they want me to do another series of 'Sopranos' from the time the movie ends until the time the series begins. I'm not that anxious to do it."

However, Chase is open to at least one more prequel movie: "I would do one more movie. Yeah. Because I have an idea for that."