Matt Smith Says His Cut Star Wars Character Was A 'Big Shift' In The History Of The Franchise

Fresh off his impressive turn in "Last Night in Soho," actor Matt Smith has been dutifully making the press rounds and outlets have finally had a chance to press him for some juicy "Star Wars" insights. Remember when the internet was abuzz with the reliably-sourced news that Smith was in talks to join "The Rise of Skywalker" in a major (likely villainous) role? Interestingly, that report never led to any further details and caused a certain amount of confusion among fans when every subsequent piece of marketing kept leaving Smith out of it. Did negotiations fall through? Was the glaring radio silence all part of a secret reveal? Was it ever even true in the first place? Smith himself poured cold water on the rumors and the conclusion to the Skywalker Saga ultimately came and went with a noticeable lack of Matt Smith, but fans haven't been able to forget about Smith's brief dalliance with the franchise.

That's exactly what MTV's Josh Horowitz wanted to get to the bottom of during his Happy Sad Confused podcast and Smith was kind enough to oblige. In a clip of their interview posted on Twitter, Smith expertly sidesteps any major reveals, but does confirm the truth of that original report. Calling the planned role a "big shift in the history of the franchise," Smith spills the details of how it didn't work out:

"We were close to me being in ['The Rise of Skywalker'], but then it just never quite happened. I think the thing they were thinking of me for, eventually the part became obsolete and they didn't need it. So I never got to be in 'Star Wars.' There we are.

...it was a pretty groovy thing. It was a really groovy part in concept. It was a big thing, a big story detail. You know, a transformative 'Star Wars' story detail. But it never quite got over the line."

Smith doesn't confirm or deny the suggestion that he might have been cast as Palpatine's son, who briefly appears in "The Rise of Skywalker" and ignited controversy over some lore-related explanations that never made it into the final film. That said, Smith does mention that the process never progressed to the costuming stage, only "a couple meetings."