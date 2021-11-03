It's Always Sunny In Philadelphia Season 15 Premiere Date Set On FXX

It's no secret: I love "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia." I'm clearly not alone, however, as FX shared in their press release that viewers have clocked more than 1.8 billion hours watching the series since its premiere in 2005. That's a lot of time spent hanging out with the gang at Paddy's Pub. "It's Always Sunny" was renewed for four more seasons back in 2020, so we'll get to spend plenty more time with our favorite crew of foul-mouthed maniacs.

The upcoming premiere will include the first two episodes of the 15th season and will air on FXX on Wednesday, December 1, 2021 at 10 p.m. ET/PT. It will be available to stream the next day on FX on Hulu. We already know from an interview with creator Rob McElhenney that this season will address the COVID-19 pandemic, but there aren't any other details available on the plots for each episode. Per the press release, "This is a season that sees The Gang try to exploit pandemic aid, sidestep cancel culture, evade criminal justice, reflect on their origins, and reconcile their identities and homeland roots."

Check out the new poster for "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia" season 15 below.

FX

"It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia" follows fallen business tycoon Frank (Danny Devito), sociopathic "ladies' man" Dennis (Glenn Howerton), illiterate janitor Charlie (Charlie Day), gay Catholic security "expert" Mac (McElhenney), and deluded wannabe actress Dee (Kaitlin Olson) as they try to reconcile their bizarre misconceptions about life with, well, reality.

The series was created by McElhenney, Howerton, and Day, pitched to FX for very little money in return for creative control. Fifteen seasons later, it's one of the biggest pop-culture powerhouses on TV, with a record-breaking run to show for it.