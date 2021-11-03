Hawkeye TV Spot: Merry Christmas From The World's Greatest Archer(s)

By now, my one and only complaint about this "Hawkeye" series is the unforgivable lack of Lucky the Pizza Dog in literally every single piece of marketing. I even had a mildly amusing canine tie-in all ready to go between this TV spot and our earlier post about Tom Hanks' "Finch" but noooo, "Hawkeye" had to forget to include any adorable dog footage in this brief footage. Sad!

In better and more actually substantial news, "Hawkeye" continues to look like an absolute delight. More than many of their other projects on streaming or in theaters, this really seems to lend itself to the usual quippy and banter-filled Marvel tone that the franchise has down to a science. The idea of the pair of archers squaring off against villains that would pose a challenge to the Avengers might give some fans pause, but it only increases the "us against the world" stakes of having two woefully underpowered heroes in a race against time to make it home for Christmas.

As Marvel has described the series previously, "Hawkeye" will be "...a new series set in post-blip New York City. Former Avenger Clint Barton has a seemingly simple mission: get back to his family for Christmas. Possible? Maybe with the help of Kate Bishop, a 22-year-old archer with dreams of becoming a Super Hero. The two are forced to work together when a presence from Barton's past threatens to derail far more than the festive spirit." As seen in the TV spot, Renner and Steinfeld will be joined by Vera Farmiga, who better have a Kathryn Hahn/Agatha Harkness-sized role in this one. Fra Fee, Tony Dalton, Zahn McClarnon, Brian d'Arcy James, and Alaqua Cox as Maya Lopez all round out the cast.

"Hawkeye" will begin streaming on Disney+ on November 24, 2021.