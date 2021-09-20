Finch Trailer: Tom Hanks, An Android, And A Dog Journey Through The Future

Formerly titled "Bios," "Finch" tells the story of – you guessed it – a guy named Finch (Hanks), who happens to be the last man on Earth. Amblin Entertainment describes him as "the head of an unlikely family on a journey to rediscover the joy and wonder of what it means to be alive." But this previous plot synopsis lays things out a bit more clearly:

An ailing inventor facing his own mortality, Finch builds a robot to keep his beloved dog safe. As the trio embarks upon an epic cross-country journey, the scientist must teach his creation to become 'human' enough to take care of its charge, and the beloved pet to accept a new master.

Twenty years ago, Hanks essentially played the last man on Earth in "Cast Away" when he spent a huge chunk of that film alone on an island with only a volleyball nicknamed "Wilson" to keep him company. The Wilson "death" scene is one of the saddest moments in Hanks' entire career, so I can only imagine that swapping an anthropomorphic ball for an anthropomorphic robot and a real-life dog is going to result in the waterworks being cranked up even higher than they were for Zemeckis's movie.

"Finch" is the second feature film from director Miguel Sapochnik, who previously made the 2010 futuristic thriller "Repo Men." Since then, though, Sapochnik became an in-demand television director, tackling episodes of "Fringe" and "True Detective," and famously becoming one of the go-to directors for epic episodes of "Game of Thrones." He is fantastic at capturing action on a gigantic scale while also never losing sight of the humanity within his scenes – a skill set we hope he brings to bear with this new movie. This is his first project since "Thrones" had its controversial ending, but it won't be long before he heads back to Westeros: he's lined up to direct the first episode of "House of the Dragon," the new prequel series coming to HBO.

"Finch" will debut on AppleTV+ on November 5, 2021.