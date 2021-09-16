Finch Poster Shows Off Post-Apocalyptic Tom Hanks, His Robot, And His Dog

"Finch" Fever is sweeping the globe, folks! Amblin tweeted out the poster for "Finch," starring Hanks as "the head of an unlikely family on a journey to rediscover the joy and wonder of what it means to be alive." I don't know about you, but I love rediscovering the joy and wonder of what it means to be alive. Hanks is joined by Caleb Landry Jones in full motion capture gear to portray the robot named Jeff, along with a dog named Goodyear who is most certainly a good boy.

The movie that has all the makings of being a heartfelt, wholesome tearjerker comes from Miguel Sapochnik ("True Detective," "Altered Carbon"), best known for his directing work on "Game of Thrones" in delivering some of the largest, most action-packed episodes of the entire series such as "Hardhome," "Battle of the Bastards," "The Long Night," and "The Bells." The script for "Finch" was written by Ivor Powell and Craig Luck.

"Finch" streams exclusively on Apple TV+ on November 5, 2021. You can check out the synopsis and the full poster in all its glory below: