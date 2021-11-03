The Great Outdoors Sequel In The Works, According To Dan Aykroyd

One of the more minor asterisks in writer/producer John Hughes' canon is the 1988 comedy "The Great Outdoors," which paired Dan Aykroyd and the late John Candy as mismatched brothers-in-law whose two families come together at a Wisconsin lake resort.

Slapstick hilarity ensued, including water skiing mishaps, a steak-eating contest and a giant bear attack. The movie, which was the third pairing of Hughes and director Howard Deutch after the teen pictures "Pretty in Pink" and "Some Kind of Wonderful," got lousy reviews and broke even at the box office.

But like mining for zinc, studios are apparently looking for any remaining nostalgic artifact from the '80s to squeeze a dime out of, as Aykroyd has told The Hollywood Reporter that he and Deutch might be re-teaming for the "Great Outdoors" sequel that pretty much no one was asking for: