This Eternals Surprise Performer May Be Phase Four's Answer To Nick Fury

"Eternals" hits theaters this Friday, so if you haven't seen it yet (which probably applies to most people reading this), bookmark this page and come back to it later. Because we're about to spoil a big surprise cameo in the post-credits scene.

Now that the review embargo has lifted, many movie news sites are already treating this cameo as common knowledge, and usually, we would wait until at least the day of release to run spoiler content. So we want to give you plenty of heads-up here and let you know again that we're about to reveal a major spoiler for "Eternals."

Still here? If so, that means you've somehow seen "Eternals" before the general public or don't mind having the credits scene spoiled.

Last spoiler warning...

After the credits roll, "Eternals" introduces the characters of Pip the Troll and Starfox (or Eros) into the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Starfox is played by none other than Harry Styles, the One Direction pop star who crossed over into acting with Christoper Nolan's "Dunkirk."

Giant Freaking Robot cites "trusted and proven inside sources" that say "Styles is set to become a major part" of the MCU. I'm familiar with this site in name only and can't personally vouch for its track record. But it claims that Styles has signed a five-movie deal with Marvel Studios and they postulate that "a solo project for Starfox is a possibility."