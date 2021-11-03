The Morning Watch: Behind The Scenes Of The Suicide Squad, Marvel's What If...? Honest Trailer & More

(The Morning Watch is a recurring feature that highlights a handful of noteworthy videos from around the web. They could be video essays, fan-made productions, featurettes, short films, hilarious sketches, or just anything that has to do with our favorite movies and TV shows.)

In this edition, go behind the scenes of "The Suicide Squad" to find out how James Gunn brought together this ragtag team of not-so-good guys to take on a giant starfish and save the world. Plus, listen as the Honest Trailer for Marvel's "What If...?" animated series takes some jabs at the multiverse anthology series. And finally, see what happens when Peppa Pig turns to a life of crime in a "Robot Chicken" parody of "Lock, Stock, and Two Smoking Barrels."