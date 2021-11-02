Everyone's Favorite Game Of Thrones Actor Ed Sheeran Is Writing A New Song For Ted Lasso Season 3

Ed Sheeran is heading back to the small screen, folks. Now, if you've been waiting with bated breath to see the A-list musician acting once again, you might have to wait a bit — but it seems you will definitely be able to catch his vocal stylings on season 3 of "Ted Lasso."

The English artist — who is currently promoting "Equals," his first album in four years — revealed on "The Jonathan Ross Show" on October 30 that he would be lending his musical talents to the Apple TV+ series, which he added he was "obsessed" with.

While appearing via livestream alongside the show's female lead, Hannah Waddingham — who appeared in person — Sheeran said, "['Ted Lasso' is] one of these shows where I'm constantly recommending it to people, and they're watching it instantly ... I think it's great. I got asked to do the song for the next season."