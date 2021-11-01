Morbius Featurette: Jared Leto Is The Latest Spider-Man Villain To Get His Own Movie
It's been almost two years since the first teaser trailer for "Morbius" dropped, and now, Jared Leto is here in a new featurette to remind you that, yes, this movie still exists. Based on the Marvel Comics character, Morbius, the Living Vampire, "Morbius" is the latest addition to Sony's shared universe of Spider-Man characters.
So far, that universe hasn't included much actual Spider-Man, but that hasn't stopped the studio from branding it Sony's Spider-Man universe. It does include Tom Hardy's Venom, however. While promoting "Venom: Let There Be Carnage," Hardy and director Andy Serkis repeatedly referred to the thing as the "Venom-Verse," but maybe the Venom-Verse is just Venom's corner of Sony's Spider-Man universe, which is, in turn, its own corner of the Marvel Cinematic Multiverse?
Whatever the case, "Morbius" follows the adventures of Dr. Michael Morbius, a scientist with a rare blood disease who develops a cure that inadvertently turns him into a blood-sucking vampire. In that respect, he's not so different from Dr. Curt Conners, AKA the Lizard, a scientist who developed a lizard-based serum to help him grow back his missing arm, only for it to turn him into a giant Lizard-man. Since we all agree that the Lizard is the worst Spider-Man villain, let's just hope that this Morbius movie turns out better than "The Amazing Spider-Man" did.
Check out the featurette for "Morbius" below.
Morbius Featurette
In the above video, Leto says that he loves "the opportunity to do something transformational," which makes sense, given his work in films like "Dallas Buyers Club," "Suicide Squad," and "Blade Runner 2049," where he's always in a lot of makeup or wearing contact lenses, able to exercise his notorious penchant for Method acting. The featurette also promises a new trailer for "Morbius" tomorrow, so be on the lookout for that.
If you remember, the first trailer in January 2020 showed Michael Keaton playing some version of Adrian Toomes, his character from "Spider-Man: Homecoming." That, coupled with the "Venom: Let There Be Carnage" post-credits scene, would seem to have implications for Sony's Spider-Man universe going forward. I'm just waiting for it to cross over with the Marvel Cinematic Universe, so that Mahershala Ali's vampire-hunter, Blade, can slay Morbius.
"Morbius" stars Leto, Matt Smith, Jared Harris, Adria Arjona, Al Madrigal, and Tyrese Gibson, with at least a cameo by Keaton. Here's the synopsis:
One of Marvel's most compelling and conflicted characters comes to the big screen as Oscar winner Jared Leto transforms into the enigmatic antihero, Michael Morbius. Dangerously ill with a rare blood disorder, and determined to save others suffering his same fate, Dr. Morbius attempts a desperate gamble. What at first appears to be a radical success, a darkness inside him is unleashed and transforms this healer into a hunter.
"Morbius" hits theaters on January 28, 2022.