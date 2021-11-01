Morbius Featurette: Jared Leto Is The Latest Spider-Man Villain To Get His Own Movie

It's been almost two years since the first teaser trailer for "Morbius" dropped, and now, Jared Leto is here in a new featurette to remind you that, yes, this movie still exists. Based on the Marvel Comics character, Morbius, the Living Vampire, "Morbius" is the latest addition to Sony's shared universe of Spider-Man characters.

So far, that universe hasn't included much actual Spider-Man, but that hasn't stopped the studio from branding it Sony's Spider-Man universe. It does include Tom Hardy's Venom, however. While promoting "Venom: Let There Be Carnage," Hardy and director Andy Serkis repeatedly referred to the thing as the "Venom-Verse," but maybe the Venom-Verse is just Venom's corner of Sony's Spider-Man universe, which is, in turn, its own corner of the Marvel Cinematic Multiverse?

Whatever the case, "Morbius" follows the adventures of Dr. Michael Morbius, a scientist with a rare blood disease who develops a cure that inadvertently turns him into a blood-sucking vampire. In that respect, he's not so different from Dr. Curt Conners, AKA the Lizard, a scientist who developed a lizard-based serum to help him grow back his missing arm, only for it to turn him into a giant Lizard-man. Since we all agree that the Lizard is the worst Spider-Man villain, let's just hope that this Morbius movie turns out better than "The Amazing Spider-Man" did.

Check out the featurette for "Morbius" below.